New video has been uploaded to the Internet on June 20th, 2017 that shows a White Helmets member participating in unloading a truck filled with beheaded Syrian soldiers. This post features two videos of the truck. The 1st video is from Twitter and shows a White Helmet’s member wearing a blue shirt with the group logo on the back unloading beheaded corpses from the truck. The 2nd video shows the same truck at the time of the loading of the bodies. Be forewarned these are highly graphic videos.

Impartial and humanitarian White Helmets participating in the beheading and throwing of Syrian soldiers bodies at a dumpster in Daraa today: pic.twitter.com/2UvEbhUu9g — Ali (@Ali_Kourani) June 20, 2017

#Whitehelmets Pt 1 Beheaded soliders in truck. Note broken rear window, center brake light, broken left tail light verifies it as the same truck filled with SAA bodies.

2nd video directly above has now been removed from You Tube, fortunately, I cached it here at the following Live Leak link:

According to the description at the You Tube link, the videos were filmed and uploaded by a terrorist group calling themselves HFL (Horan Free League). They profess to be an air defense battalion ‘protecting’ Daraa and stopping Syrian army progress towards one of their ‘bases’ west of Daraa. A You Tube search also produced the following link to an outdated Horan Free League channel.

Horan Are Free League – You Tube channel

Through researching the newer Horan Free League You Tube channel featuring the white truck and SAA decapitated bodies I came across a video where the Horan Free League are openly promoting themselves via the Berlin based Syria Mobile Films Festival. (Note: It is a mainstream media promoted film organization).

That promotional video is linked here and below: Horan Free League – Syria Mobile Films Festival Berlin

Screen captured image –

Official video links Syria Mobile Films Festival Berlin to Horan Free League FSA terrorists in Syria

The man who is featured in the Syria Mobile Films Festival video above is also shown in this other video from the same Horan Free League channel conducting terrorist activity in Syria.

The image directly above is not from Syria. It is actually from a mock White Helmets promotional performance conducted in Berlin in 2016. The FSA and its associated groups (such as the Horan Free League) are already making inroads into Europe thanks to the actions of German leader Angela Merkel and other EU leaders subservient to the global elite who are intentionally fomenting the clash of cultures in Europe.

This is the official link to the Syria Mobile Films Festival – Syria Mobile Films Festival

Link to Syria Mobile Films Festival Facebook page – Syria Mobile Film Festival | Berlin, 2016 Public · Hosted by BOX Freiraum

Excerpt from Facebook link:

Clips via mobile cameras played an important role in the Syrian Revolution. Thousands of activists and journalists filmed footage via their mobile cameras to document the uprisings, which became the main tool in the peaceful struggle and freedom of expression against dictatorship, not only in Syria but across the Arab World.

In 2014, Syria’s Mobile Film Festival screened its films to a local audience in more than twenty cities across Syria. The festival aims to create a unique platform to support professional and amateur film directors in making creative films using the mobile camera and with low budget.

In addition to cinematic screenings, the festival offers grants, awards and trainings for the directors.

These images below show the real FSA of which the White Helmets and Horan Free League are indeed a part of……..they are directly aligned with al-Nusra Front and ISIS –

The images above show what Angela Merkel is intentionally bringing to Germany.

The truck video is also shown here at Live Leak should the You Tube version be removed.

Truckload of Beheaded Syrian Soldiers Transported By White Helmet Associated Terrorists

Associated Syrian News Article – NATO Beloved White Helmets Mass Behead Syrian Soldiers -Dated June 21, 2017

(MINA) Macedonia News EU Article – Oscar Winning White Helmets Beahead Syrian Soldiers – Nobel Peace Prize next?

Additional information about this subject can be found at the following German WordPress link:

Whitehelmets erneut an Kriegsverbrechen in Syrien beteiligt, finanziert auch von der deutschen Bundesregierung

The truth about the White Helmets continues to come out while the corrupt and complicit US and western media continue to glorify them. If you can stomach watching these videos then you can see clearly who Netflix promotes, Hollywood gave an Oscar to and who 60 Minutes/Scott Pelley just performed a segment on. These videos and links show the real western media promoted White Helmets in action.

Massive White Helmets Photo Cache Proves Hollywood Gave Oscar to Terrorist Group

https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/02/27/massive-white-helmets-photo-cache-proves-hollywood-gave-oscar-to-terrorist-group/

Direct Terrorist Collusion: Over One Dozen Videos Capture White Helmets Working Side-By-Side With Terrorist Groups in Syria

https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/05/08/direct-jihadist-collusion-over-one-dozen-videos-capture-white-helmets-working-side-by-side-with-terrorist-groups/

“Now You See Me” – Over 100 White Helmet Self-Posted Facebook Images Expose Fake Humanitarian Group as FSA Terrorists Linked with Al-Qaeda

https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/05/01/now-you-see-me-over-100-white-helmet-self-posted-facebook-images-expose-fake-humanitarian-group-as-fsa-terrorists-in-bed-with-al-qaeda/

Twitter link for those seeking more information on the White Helmets terrorist ruse:

