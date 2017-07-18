Posted on False Flaggin, New World Disorder, Saudi Tentacles, Sith Lord Soros, Syrian Ruses, The Deep State, War on Russia, White Helmet Terrorists

Numerous US Government Officials Caught On Camera Meeting With White Helmets and FSA Terrorists

Extensive photo evidence proving such provided below:

US Senator John McCain and the FSA Terrorist Groups in Syria

#Whitehelmets US Ambassador To UN Nikki Haley Undergoes 3 Degrees of Kevin Bacon Alongside The White Helmet Terrorists

#Whitehelmets Proof – Clinton and Podesta Team Arranged White Helmet Terrorists Visit to Georgetown University

https://sfs.georgetown.edu/syrian-white-helmets-leader-speaks-civil-society-conflict-syria/

US Congressman Adam Kinzinger Meets With FSA White Helmet Terrorists in D.C.

John McCain and Adam Kinzinger deceive the people of the United States, as they are all wrapped up with supporting the FSA terrorist groups in Syria

Brookings Institute Exposed Providing Stage to al-Nusra Front Terrorist Supporter Bilal Abdul Kareem

Alternet article: Star CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward worked with al-Qaeda “media man” Bilal Abdul Kareem

Free Thought Project article -CNN Hires Top al-Qaeda Propagandist Bilal Abdul Kareem for Documentary

Graphic new photo evidence: WhiteHelmet who beheaded 12 year old Abdullah Issa pictured 2nd from left on back row.

Massive White Helmets Photo Cache Proves Hollywood Gave Oscar to Terrorist Group

“Now You See Me” Over 100 White Helmet Self-Posted Facebook Images Expose Fake Humanitarian Group as FSA Terrorists

Terrorist Collusion: Over One Dozen Videos Capture White Helmets Working Side-By-Side With Terrorist Groups in Syria

Syrian Tapestry of Terror–The Quintessential Video Exposing Media Lies About Syria and The White Helmets Terrorists

Highly Graphic Video’s: White Helmets Film Themselves Participating in Beheading’s of Syrian Soldiers

US State Department spokesperson presents cover for White Helmets future false flag attack against innocent civilians

Informative Steemit article: Propaganda & Syria: Sculpting Western Minds

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s