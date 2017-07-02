EU Fascism Embraced: Over 20 Highly Revealing Videos Highlight US and EU Support for Fascist Pro-Nazi Military Battalions in Ukraine

The following post featuring over 20 videos which provide a pragmatic/realistic view of the fascist make-up and characteristics of the Ukrainian military battalions that the EU, US, Canada and Australia have been supporting, financing and weaponizing since the start of the Ukrainian coup/conflict in 2014.

Links proving that the western powers finance these groups are provided mid-way through this post in order to provide proper perspective on exactly what is taking place using western citizens hard earned tax dollars. Considering that it was Russia that defeated over 80% of the German army in World War II by killing over 2.5 million German troops on the Eastern Front, it is remarkable to see that western governments have now chosen to openly provide support to fascist military groups that utilize symbols and ideology in line with Adolph Hitler’s Third Reich and Nazi Germany.

Video from official Azov Battalion (Azov Media) channel published on June 16, 2017

Ritualistic ceremony featuring use of torches and Wolfsangel symbol….

Azov battalion housing features fascist symbols which is paid for with US, EU, Canadian and Australian tax money…….

Children are being openly indoctrinated into Azov battalion training camps and programs….

Hromadske.tv Ukraine, partially funded by the Soros Foundation and early 2014 grants from US AID, features fascist baklava clad shock troops conducting fascist arm salutes at an induction ceremony utilizing the WW2 Waffen SS Wolfsangel flag in 2014……

Official link to US AID funding for Ukrainian media in 2014:

USAID INCREASES SUPPORT FOR MEDIA AND PRESS FREEDOM IN UKRAINE For Immediate Release Friday, May 2, 2014 USAID Press Office 202-712-4320 | Email: USAIDPressOfficers@usaid.gov

Excerpt: WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing an additional $1.25 million to the U-MEDIA program in Ukraine, a project of Internews and its Ukrainian partner organizations aimed at supporting Ukrainian media outlets as they prepare for the Ukrainian presidential election on May 25th

Wiki page on Soros funding of Hromodske TV –

Hromadske.TV From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Excerpt: According to the interim financial report Hromadske TV was funded in 2013 by the Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands (793,089 Ukrainian hryvnias, -₴-), the Embassy of the United States of America (399,650 ₴) and by George Soros International Renaissance Foundation (247,860).[13] By June 2014 Hromadske TV had received another 558,842₴ from the Government of Canada, 394,181₴ from the Fritt Ord Foundation, 287,898₴ from the Embassy of the United States, Kiev, 207,402₴ from an auction organized by ‘Dukat’ (the Auction House) and 1,875,180₴ from individual contributors.[15]

GEORGE SOROS – FATHER OF PRO-UKROP PROPAGANDA

The Soros Foundation is behind the “Ukrainian Crisis Media Center” and NGO- International Renaissance Foundation (IRF).

George Soros on March 31, 2014: “Agreement on the strategic communications issue—providing professional PR assistance to Ukrainian government would be very useful. Gave an overview of the Crisis Media Center set up by IRF and the need for Yatseniuk to do more interviews with them that address directly with journalists and the public the current criticisms of his decision making.”

Link to International Renaissance Foundation Wikipedia page –

The International Renaissance Foundation (IRF) (Ukrainian: Міжнародний фонд “Відродження”) is a Ukrainian NGO founded by George Soros.

Link to additional Clarity of Signal post on the DCLeaks which revealed George Soros as the key international financier behind the travesty of the overthrow of Ukraine:

https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/01/08/dc-leaks-revealed-soros-as-key-player-behind-the-ukraine-crisis/

Ukraine Crisis: War Crimes/Atrocities committed by Ukrainian Army [ENG] (Banned on mainstream media) – Highly graphic warning.

Leader of the Svoboda Party Oleg Tannybuk who met with US Senator John McCain on numerous occasions prior to the Right Sector led Kiev coup in February 2014.

More Azov battalion videos clearly show that fascism is on the march in Ukraine…..

The following video clearly shows that the fascist battalions even march to public fairs and local events to recruit young people into their ranks……

The following March 2016 video shows that night torchlit marches featuring fascist symbols are now a common occurrence in West Ukraine….

More official Azov Battalion promotion videos……

The Great Ukrainian Reconquista video featuring Dmitri Yarosh the leader of the Right Sector which led the violent overthrow of the Ukrainian government in 2014 has now morphed into the fascist Azov, Aidar and other battalions that are now officially incorporated and operating in the Ukrainian military command structure and forces.

Dmytro Yarosh (Ukrainian: Дмитро Ярош; born 30 September 1971) is a Ukrainian activist and politician. He is the former leader of the far-right Right Sector organization. Late 2015 he withdrew from Right Sector. In February 2016 he started a new organisation called Governmental Initiative of Yarosh (DIYA).

Excerpt: In early April 2015, Ukraine’s defence ministry announced that MP Dmytro Yarosh was to become an aide to military chief Viktor Muzhenko and that his Right Sector fighting group would be integrated into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The following video highlights Right Sector (Azov Battalion) roots and how they led the charge and took control in February 2014.

“Right Sector” (Ukraine): the history, fascist ideology and role in Euromaidan

The BBC even highlighted the threat of neo-nazis in Ukraine before they themselves became involved in obscuring and omitting the war crimes of the fascist battalions….

It took HBO owned Vice News a full 76 ‘dispatch’ videos to finally get around to mentioning the fact that their ‘reporter’ Simon Ostrovsky was riding around daily with Azov battalion members who had Nazi symbols on their clothing and helmets. He made no mention of the fact that they were firing on the homes of innocent people in the breakaway regions of Donbass. Thanks to Vice News flashy, state-of-the-art editing and filming techniques, they were made to look like regular friendly guys who are simply looking out for their fellow citizens well being.

The StormCloudsGathering You Tube channel reported the truth about the fascist, pro-nazi battalions and the origins of the conflict back in March 2014.

Proof that the Azov battalion receives funding from the Untied States:

Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion Get U.S. Financial Support -Jerusalem Post article / TruNews video

http://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/US-lifts-ban-on-funding-neo-Nazi-Ukrainian-militia-441884

US LIFTS BAN ON FUNDING ‘NEO-NAZI’ UKRAINIAN MILITIA

BY SAM SOKOL JANUARY 18, 2016

Excerpt:

Last June, Congress passed a resolution intended to block American military funding for Ukraine from being used to provide training or weaponry for the Azov Battalion. Congress is reported to have recently repealed its ban on a Ukrainian militia accused of being neo-Nazi, opening the way for American military assistance.

Last June, Congress passed a resolution intended to block American military funding for Ukraine from being used to provide training or weaponry for the Azov Battalion, an independent unit that had been integrated into the former Soviet Republic’s national guard and was taking part in operations against Russian- backed rebels. Called a “neo-Nazi paramilitary militia” by Congressmen John Conyers Jr. and Ted Yoho, who cosponsored the bipartisan amendment, the battalion has been a source of controversy since its inception.

With the neo-Nazi Wolfsangel symbol on its unit flash – which resembles a black swastika on a yellow background – and founders drawn from the ranks of the paramilitary national socialist group called “Patriot of Ukraine,” the group would have been a fringe phenomenon in any Western nation, but with its army unequipped to face the separatist threat in the east, Kiev actually integrated Azov into its military forces.

According to a report in The Nation, the Pentagon lobbied the House Defense Appropriations Committee to remove the Conyers-Yoho amendment from the 2016 defense budget, claiming it was unnecessary as such funding was already prohibited under another law.

end excerpt

Additional links showing US financing of Ukrainian fascist military units:

Jerusalem Post and The Nation Reports US Financed Ukrainian Nazi Azov Battalion Marches in Ukraine

The Nation – Congress Has Removed a Ban on Funding Neo-Nazis From Its Year-End Spending Bill Under pressure from the Pentagon, Congress has stripped the spending bill of an amendment that prevented funds from falling into the hands of Ukrainian neo-fascist groups. By James Carden January 14, 2016

The video below shows the US, EU, Canadian and George Soros financed Hromadske TV promoting and giving air time to Bogdan Butkevych who is a fascist propaganda disseminator for the Right Sector as he “clearly states on Ukrainian national TV that 1.5 million residents of Donbass, South East Ukraine must be exterminated”. (English subtitles are included) Notice that the TV host conducting the interview does not protest his statement in any way. The video proves that this Soros/western government funded channel openly allows for calls for the ethnic cleansing of an entire population of 1.5 million ethnic Russian people.

The Facebook page of Bogdan Butkevych can be found here:

https://www.facebook.com/BogdanButkevych?fref=ts

The following image was taken from his own open Facebook page where he jokes about the subject of his comments on Hromodske TV:

The three videos below highlight the Mariupol Azov battalion as they parade with new military vehicles, facilities, uniforms, equipment and military hardware that is acquired through western government financing of the Ukrainian military.

Note brand new vehicles and modernized western combat uniforms, helmets and equipment…..all paid for by western governments aligned with the 2014 coup imposed Kiev regime.

The fascist Azov battalion proudly displays their western government financed fighting vehicles:

The following link shows the US Marines Amphibious Assault Forces collaborating in exercises with the Ukrainian Military in Odessa, Ukraine in July 2016….

Raw video of the Sea Breeze 2016 military exercises – US Marines in Odessa Oblast, Ukraine, July 2016

More dark rituals of the Azov battalion…..

The following Live Leak video shows what US and EU tax payers get for their money when financing the Ukrainian military as drunk Ukrainian troops indiscriminately fire heavy guns upon a small village filled with local residents. Not a single care is given by these troops as to where these high explosive rounds will end up and who they may end up killing. The videos above from the “FallenUSSoldiers” You Tube channel shows that a large amount of the dead are innocent men, women and children civilians, including a substantial number of elderly people who had munitions rain down soon them while they were going through day to day activities.

Drunk Ukrainian Troops Conduct Indiscriminate Firing On Civilians in East Ukraine

The next video shows Ukrainian fascist troops taking over a radio station at the 1:40 mark and savagely beating civilians on camera:

US financed Right Sector Nazis take over radio station and beat helpless civilians

Additional strange ritual of Kiev forces: Note – 1) Azov battalion attendees wearing new military fatigues, 2) the flags of the Svoboda Party (Oleg Tannybuk’s party- John McCain associate), 3) the red and black flags of the Right Sector who worship WW2 Nazi collaborator Stephan Bandera, and 4) various WW2 military attire on older men receiving awards from priests, as well as 5) black flags of Misanthropic units. This video shows quite a hodgepodge of fascism……

What does the Misanthropic Division stand for? Below is their 14 point manifesto…..

14 POINTS OF THE MISANTHROPIC DIVISION INTERNATIONAL

UKRAINIAN CRUSADERS – MISANTHROPIC DIVISION INTERNATIONAL

14 points to live and to die for:

1. Misanthropic Division is a NS Brotherhood exclusive to european and eurodescendent men. We live accordingly the principles of Nature and we denounce the modern political and corrupt system with his multicultural society.

2. Misanthropic Division is composed with people who refuse this repugnant modern world. Our misanthropy is a cry of hatred towards human weakness and all that oppose traditional values based on the laws of Nature. The main purpose of NS is the Ubermensch, deprived of weakness, defects and ugliness.

3. Misanthropic Division is nietzschean and promotes the revival of our primordial religions, that of our ancestors. Therefore, Misanthropic Division rejects all beliefs and religions strange to our ancestral heritage.

4. Misanthropic Division members are free to join and to be part of any other political organisations that promote our Cause, but always bearing in mind their allegiance to Misanthropic Division principles and brotherhood.

5. As a brotherhood, all Misanthropic Division members must be treated as equal by all national chapter members. No offense or disrespect will be tolerated to other member or Chapter of our Misanthropic Division brotherhood. Those who violate this basic principle will face disciplinar sanctions and may be expelled from Misanthropic Division.

6. Internal Rules are full responsability of each Misanthropic Division Chapter. New members should prove their intents to join Misanthropic Division for, at least, one year.

7. Misanthropic Division Chapters should struggle by all means necessary and whatever it takes to rebuild a common european society, based on Family, Folk and Tradition; protecting our European Culture and Identity.

8. Misanthropic Division main purpose is the immediate support of military in ATO – AZOV and DUK – without forgetting that they are fighting and representing our cause.

9. All Misanthropic Division Chapters should produce their own local propaganda, according to the national situation of each country.

10. Misanthropic Division is neither a gang or a terrorist organisation. Misanthropic Division members are political soldiers promptly to fight for a worldview. As so, Misanthropic Division denounce gang behaviour (drug consumption/dealing, robbery, etc) as part of modern decadence.

11. We should defend the integrity of all European ethnicities, Languages and Traditions as our own Heritage.

12. Family is the basic cell of a community, as so all Misanthropic Division members put their families as a priority, since in our families lies the future of white children and consequently of our Race as a whole.

13. It is mandatory to Misanthropic Division members to assist our members who are facing judicial problems or are behind bars, as well when a member or a family member needs help in any form may it be.

14. All MD brotherhood members will proceed with Honour and Loyalty, remembering that UNITED WE WILL WIN!

Image from their site shows they are aligned with the US funded Azov battalion that is part of the make-up of the official Ukrainian military:

This is what US, EU and western tax payers are getting for their NATO buck……

The truth about what has actually happened in Ukraine has been obvious all along for those who were watching closely, but western media outlets have performed a massive disservice to their respective customer base and global citizens by covering it all up for the sake of gaining a global chess piece for their elite globalist masters who run NATO.

Sadly, the Telegraph Uk did cover this nefarious and shameful subject in 2014, yet they failed to continue to report truthfully on events in Ukraine after that time. Link here:

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/ukraine/11025137/Ukraine-crisis-the-neo-Nazi-brigade-fighting-pro-Russian-separatists.html

Excerpt:

As Ukraine’s armed forces tighten the noose around pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, the western-backed government in Kiev is throwing militia groups – some openly neo-Nazi – into the front of the battle.

The Azov battalion has the most chilling reputation of all. Last week, it came to the fore as it mounted a bold attack on the rebel redoubt of Donetsk, striking deep into the suburbs of a city under siege.

But Kiev’s use of volunteer paramilitaries to stamp out the Russian-backed Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics”, proclaimed in eastern Ukraine in March, should send a shiver down Europe’s spine. Recently formed battalions such as Donbas, Dnipro and Azov, with several thousand men under their command, are officially under the control of the interior ministry but their financing is murky, their training inadequate and their ideology often alarming.

The Azov men use the neo-Nazi Wolfsangel (Wolf’s Hook) symbol on their banner and members of the battalion are openly white supremacists, or anti-Semites.

A former history student and amateur boxer, Mr Biletsky is also head of an extremist Ukrainian group called the Social National Assembly. “The historic mission of our nation in this critical moment is to lead the White Races of the world in a final crusade for their survival,” he wrote in a recent commentary. “A crusade against the Semite-led Untermenschen.”

Yahoo and AFP also revealed a little truth before making all future stories Kiev favorable:

http://news.yahoo.com/ukraine-soldiers-government-were-coming-next-155843129.html

Excerpt: Dnipro-1’s headquarters are on the ground floor of the Dnipropetrovsk administration building. Upstairs sits the regional governor, Igor Kolomoisky. The arrangement is no accident: Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine’s most controversial billionaires, funds the paramilitary, which returns the favour in these troubled times by boosting the banking and industrial tycoon’s personal security and political clout.

All the signs are of a flourishing military enterprise. Young men with Kalashnikovs and pistols and several well dressed women working on laptops fill the anteroom to Bereza’s office.

– DARK SIDE –

Questions over the far right leanings of some volunteer groups and allegations of involvement in the murder of civilians cast a long shadow.

One of the most controversial is the Azov Battalion, which uses the Wolfsangel insignia — an ancient design that was resurrected in Hitler’s Germany. The Azov has been linked to Oleg Lyashko, a politician accused of neo-Nazi sympathies. Right Sector, an ultra-nationalist party, also has its own battalion of several hundred men on the frontlines, even if the government refuses to register or pay them.

Dasha Slutskovska, a 29-year-old volunteer from the battalion in Dnipropetrovsk, conceded that Right Sector has an image problem — they are relentlessly portrayed in Russia’s state-controlled media as fascists. But she insisted her comrades only want the Maidan goals of ending corruption and steering Ukraine into Europe.

“Nationalists does not mean Nazis. We’re just normal people,” she said, adding with a laugh: “Well, maybe a bit more radical.”

The following videos highlight the Soros, EU and US government funded Maidan Press Center and the terrorist actions of Right Sector/Azov battalion commanders Mykola Bondar and Oleg Lyashko who are currently still part of the Ukrainian government and military command structure that is funded by western governments. In these videos Oleg Lyashko conducts civilian abductions and torture on camera.

School teacher abducted, tortured and threatened with death by Right Sector leader/politician Oleg Lyashko….

Civilian from breakaway region abducted, tortured and threatened with death by Ukrainian military commander Oleg Lyashko…

Councilor from breakaway regions threatened to be thrown out of a window by Ukrainian military commander and politician Oleg Lyashko……

Local civilians home raided by Right Sector/Azov battalion special ops group who conduct savage beating….

Highly graphic- Ukrainian army shelling of civilian areas in Donbass breakaway region leads to multiple deaths, including young women and children.

This is what George Soros, the EU and US tax dollars have paid for. Highly Graphic – Genocide – Ukrainian Army shelling of civilians in Luhansk

The following Independent UK article from May 2014 highlights the takeover of Mariupol by Kiev’s fascist battalions and Ukrainian oligarch Arsen Avakov who also finances the Right Sector in Mariupol. Note that civilians who refused to comply with the new fascist government, and instead sought independence, were constantly referred to as “terrorists” by the new Kiev regimes fascist military commanders.

Ukraine crisis: Bloody assault in Mariupol in south-east dashes hopes of avoiding civil war Caretaker government warns of further lethal action against ‘terrorists’

Excerpt:

That was Mariupol after a day of bloody strife which slid Ukraine further towards civil war. The country’s caretaker government can be accused of trying to blow out flickering hopes of peace by launching a military operation on one of the most revered anniversaries in the Russian-speaking half of the country, the commemoration of victory over Nazi Germany. The military action is accompanied by stridently aggressive rhetoric from politicians in Kiev who are crowing about the numbers of “terrorists” killed and threatening further lethal punishment. There are two conflicting narratives. The Kiev administration’s version is that a mob had taken over the central police station, with the primary aim of getting hold of its extensive armoury, and then opened fire on government troops, killing some policemen in the process.

Residents, as well as protesters, insist this is a lie. The police, they maintain, had shown great sympathy towards them, and the Ukrainian military, with a band of armed fellow travellers, wanted to take control of the weapons and attacked the station precisely for that reason. Across the road lies another corpse, that of one of the “fascists” who had been with the soldiers, say the residents, inevitably labelled a member of the Right Sector, an extremist group who allegedly carry out the government’s dirty work. The man is wearing civilian clothing, a black top and jeans, with an armband in Ukrainian colours. “This man was shooting at the police building, I saw him,” Valentina Semoronova says. “Then he got wounded and fell; the policemen were shooting back. The soldiers did nothing to help him. All they did was take the rifle with them when they left.”

In the course of the next confusing hour the armband disappears, snatched off by a collaborator, according to some. There are mutters that it was a Ukrainian journalist, although we have not seen any present at the scene. Such charges often lead to an outbreak of hostility towards the media. But here the crowd, though angry, is keen to put over its side. The people stand under raindrops blackened by ash pleading that two things must be made clear to the outside world; they do not have guns and they are Ukrainians, not Russians. They produce their driving licences and passports. To Arsen Avakov, many of these people are terrorists. Ukraine’s acting Interior Minister has been a voracious user of Facebook to chronicle military operations, some of the accounts wildly inaccurate. He wrote: “A terrorist group of about 60 men armed with automatic weapons attacked the police headquarters. About 20 terrorists were destroyed and four taken prisoner. To those who come with weapons and who shoot… To them there can be only one answer from the Ukrainian state – annihilation.”

Mr Avakov also stresses the involvement of several branches of security in the mission, including special forces, National Guard and the army. This is seen as an attempt to assuage criticism in Kiev and western Ukraine of the “anti-terrorist offensive”. But Mariupol has also become the arena for a number of shadowy bunches of gunmen. Two days ago, a unit in black combat uniform carried out unprovoked assaults on protesters outside another police station. There have been contradictory accounts about who they were from Kiev authorities – National Guard, special forces, Ministry of Interior police. One theory is that they were mercenaries bankrolled by Igor Kolomoisky, an oligarch and Ukrainian nationalist, who had previously offered a bounty for the capture of Russian “agents”.

Link to ITV UK report showing the fascist battalions taking over the city of Mariupol on May 9th, 2014 –

9 May 2014 at 7:00pm Mariupol seethes with anger after day of deadly clashes ITV News Europe Editor James Mates reports on a day of violence in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Like a scene from Nazi Germany – Rare video shows fascist troops taking over the city of Mariupol in May 2014.

The entire anti-Russian narrative about Ukraine has been a well-orchestrated, massive lie. There never was a Russian invasion. It never occurred. Instead, there was a genocide of the ethnic Russian Ukrainian population in Donbass carried out by the fascist military forces of the Kiev regime that is financed by the US, EU and western powers. That is the real horrific reality of the Ukrainian Conflict. Alas, the corrupt and complicit western media propaganda front has been massive and is, visibly and demonstrably, on par with the German Nazi regime during WW2.

Final video showing Ukrainian military atrocities conducted upon civilians in the breakaway regions of Donbass: Highly graphic warning:

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

Joseph Goebbels, German politician and Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945.